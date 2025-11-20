Two brothers killed, mother injured as bike hits parked lorry in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: In a tragic road accident at Kancheepuram on Tuesday night, two brothers died and their mother sustained severe injuries after the bike they were riding triples on allegedly rammed into a lorry parked along the bypass road.

A search is on to trace the lorry driver. Baluchettychatram police said that the deceased are Yuvraj (18), a first-year college student, and Santhosh (11), a Class 11 student.

The duo had been living with their mother Glory in Kilmabi village in Kancheepuram. Glory was working as a temporary staff at a private company and her husband had died a few years ago, police said.

On Tuesday night, Glory and her sons went to a weekly market on a two-wheeler and were returning home around 9.30 pm.

The eldest Yuvraj was driving the bike and when the trio reached the Kancheepuram Bypass Road, he allegedly rammed into the lorry. While both the brothers died on the spot, Glory sustained severe injuries. Passersby alerted the police, who rushed them to a GH.