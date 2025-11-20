Vellore man bitten by dog in June dies of suspected rabies after skipping vaccine doses

VELLORE: A 47-year-old man from Pichanatham in Karadikudi panchayat in Anaicut died on Tuesday due to acute encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), suspected to be caused by rabies. The deceased was identified as V Saravanan, who was bitten by a stray dog four months ago.

According to health department sources, a stray dog had bitten him on June 9. He was unable to take the anti-rabies vaccine that day as he was drunk. Officials at the Anaicut GH asked him to come the next day without consuming alcohol.

He took the first dose of the anti-rabies vaccine on June 10. Although GH staff told him to take the remaining three doses and avoid alcohol on the days he is supposed to take vaccines, Saravanan did not follow up. His son S Tamilarasan told TNIE that his father was an alcoholic. Officials said the postmortem will reveal the exact cause of death.

Health department sources said he began showing symptoms on November 14. He visited a private clinic the next day and the Anaicut GH on November 16. The GH referred him to Government Vellore Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH) at Adukkamparai the same day. The Veppankuppam Police have registered a case of unnatural death.