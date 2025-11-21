After Karur stampede pause, TVK plans for Salem public meet in December

SALEM: Following the tragic Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has now begun taking steps to resume its statewide campaign ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls. 54 days after the stampede, which forced the party to abruptly pause its campaigning, TVK sought permission for its next major gathering — a public meeting featuring party president Vijay in Salem on December 4.

“We have submitted a petition for our party gathering on December 4 in Salem. We have sought permission for three venues and are expecting approval for one,” said TVK Salem Central District Secretary ‘Tamilan’ Parthiban. The petition allegedly states that TVK is ready to comply with police-mandated safety, crowd management guidelines.

Police sources said permission for December 4 has been declined, citing security concerns due to the eve of the Karthigai Deepam festival. Additionally, with the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition falling on December 6 — a day expected to involve heightened security measures, authorities have advised TVK officials to suggest alternative dates from December 7 onwards, sources added.