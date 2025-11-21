AIADMK alleges DMK ‘takeover’ of SIR, takes fight to ECI in Delhi

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Thursday knocked on the doors of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in New Delhi, charging that DMK functionaries have been ruling the roost in the works for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, by flouting the norms set by the commission for cleansing the rolls.

Talking to reporters after submitting an elaborate representation to the ECI, AIADMK MPs C Ve Shanmugam and I S Inbadurai alleged that the district collectors have been acting hand in glove with the DMK functionaries in filling up the enumeration forms at the wish of the latter.

Opposing the ECI permission given to Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by the political parties to submit enumeration forms, Shanmugam said that through this, the DMK functionaries are not enrolling genuine voters but only their supporters into the rolls, including those who have shifted their residences.

Shanmugam said the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Chennai had failed to take any action on the numerous complaints lodged by the AIADMK and hence, they have come to the ECI headquarters in Delhi.

Shanmugam also charged that there are 361 voters living in a single house in Tambaram according to the electoral rolls. In Chennai, there are huge irregularities in filling up the enumeration forms. “The DMK cadre have taken all powers of the ECI into their hands and they are deciding whose names should appear in the electoral rolls,” he added.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar led a demonstration condemning the interference of the DMK cadre in the SIR works. He alleged that the Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran is acting as a DMK functionary with regard to the SIR works, and he refused to attend phone calls from the opposition parties. The AIADMK cadre also raised slogans in this regard.