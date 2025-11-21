Ambur senior's pension halted after bank account frozen in GST fraud case

TIRUPATTUR: A senior resident of Ambur on Thursday expressed his helplessness after being unable to receive the pension he relies on, as his bank account was allegedly frozen following a GST fraud committed two years ago, a case he says he is still struggling to report.

E Velayudham, a resident of Maligaithoppu, has been dependent on the monthly pension of Rs 1,000 left by his late wife, who worked in a private shoe factory. However, the pension stopped being credited to his bank account in 2023. When he recently approached the bank, officials informed him that the account had been frozen on the grounds that he had failed to pay GST amounting to nearly Rs 1 crore.

Although Velayudham had received a notice related to the alleged dues two years ago, he said he had never seen it. He maintained that he had no knowledge of the matter and alleged that his bank account and documents, including his Aadhaar card, had been misused by unidentified persons to commit GST evasion and operate a company in his name.