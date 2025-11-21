CCTV clip casts doubt on graft charge against officer in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: Footage from a CCTV camera, purportedly showing an unidentified man entering with envelope-like items and exiting the office of the deputy director (DD) of Tirunelveli Zonal Fire and Rescue Services at 12.10 am on Tuesday (November 18), has introduced a degree of uncertainty into the ongoing bribery investigation against the officer. Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted a surprise inspection at the office of the Deputy Director Saravana Babu in the city on Tuesday, and seized Rs 2.51 lakh unaccounted-for cash, kept in six envelopes concealed between files in the office cupboard.

The footage, obtained recently from a CCTV camera at a house opposite the DD office, purportedly showed the man arriving at the office on a two-wheeler at 12.10 am on Tuesday. He was seen picking up a bag from the vehicle, accidentally dropping a few envelope-like items on the ground, collecting them, and then walking inside the office with the bag. Ten minutes later, he exited the building empty-handed.