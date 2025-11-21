CM Stalin politicising rejection of metro proposals in Madurai, Coimbatore: Union Min Khattar

CHENNAI: Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal on Thursday criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin for “politicising” the union government’s application of the Metro Rail Policy while deciding to not approve the metro rail projects proposed by the state government for Coimbatore and Madurai.

In a social media post on Thursday, Lal said the policy — introduced in 2017 to ensure that expensive mass-transit systems deliver “maximum public benefit” — was being portrayed as an obstacle, even as the centre had cleared “the biggest ever” metro project for Chennai only a year earlier. The union cabinet approved Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail project on October 3, 2024, at a cost of `63,246 crore for a 119-km network, he said.

He alleged that Tamil Nadu’s detailed project reports for Coimbatore and Madurai had inconsistencies. Coimbatore’s projections showed higher peak-hour traffic than Chennai despite a much shorter route length, which “on the face of it appears erroneous”, the minister said.

“Projected average trip lengths and speed differentials between road traffic and the metro do not support the expectation of a modal shift of traffic to a metro system,” he added.

He also said that as per the DPR sent by the state government for Coimbatore, there is inadequate right of way at seven proposed metro locations.