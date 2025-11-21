CREDAI-polytechnic pact to build talent pipeline for construction sector

Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) Chennai has partnered with Central Polytechnic College in Taramani to establish a centre of excellence aimed at easing the construction industry’s skill shortage and aligning technical education with on-site requirements.

The agreement, signed on Thursday, establishes a dedicated hub for training civil site supervisors, upgrading laboratories and introducing industry-led modules that reflect the operational demands of real estate and infrastructure projects.

“The establishment of the Centre of Excellence marks a pivotal step in aligning academic learning with real-world construction practices,” said A Mohamed Ali, president of CREDAI Chennai.

The partnership, he added, would help build a stronger talent ecosystem in the state by equipping graduates with the competencies required to take charge on the ground.

A six-month internship at project sites of CREDAI member companies will anchor the programme, offering students hands-on experience and exposure to day-to-day project execution, safety protocols and supervisory responsibilities. Officials involved in the partnership said the arrangement is intended to produce “field-ready” technicians who can be absorbed directly into construction roles.

The collaboration is being steered by CREDAI’s Skill Development Committee, chaired by R Jeyakumar, along with executive committee member T Arul; Central Polytechnic College principal OG Dharanipathi; and Durganand Balsavar, senior adviser to the UN Environment Programme.

