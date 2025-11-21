Day after resignation, former AIADMK MLA meets BJP leaders in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: A day after announcing his resignation from the AIADMK and his party posts, former MLA and Amma Peravai state secretary A Baskar met BJP leaders in Puducherry on Thursday.

Baskar, who had sent a resignation letter to AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday, met Puducherry BJP state president VP Ramalingam on Thursday morning. Later, he met BJP’s Puducherry in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana, who is on a two-day visit to the union territory.

According to BJP sources, Baskar has not officially joined the party. “He met the BJP leaders as a courtesy call. He will join the party soon," a source said. However, there has been no statement from Baskar regarding his political plans.

Baskar, who is the brother of AIADMK Puducherry state secretary A Anbazhagan, was elected from the Mudaliarpet constituency in 2011 and 2016, but lost in the 2021 Assembly election. He had earlier served as a councillor of the Puducherry Municipality in 2006.

“One state-level functionary is already planning to quit the party as the state secretary or party head has not confirmed whether he will get the Assembly constituency for which he has been doing groundwork for the past few years. One former MLA has also been acting indifferent. However, the party's state head is not concentrating on developing the party or coordinating cadres and functionaries," a senior AIADMK leader in Puducherry said.

“If this continues, the AIADMK will be like a letter pad party in Puducherry," another AIADMK functionary said.