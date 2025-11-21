DNA, potency tests of Coimbatore gang rape suspects completed

COIMBATORE: A special team of police personnel investigating the Coimbatore gang-rape case have completed the potency test of the three suspects at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), on Thursday.

The potency test is a medico-legal procedure to establish the rape charges against the suspects and often to counter a defense of impotence. The test was conducted at the forensic medicine department of the CMCH, and the samples were sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory at Mylapore in Chennai, said sources.

Sources said the court passed an order directing the police and the forensic team to complete the DNA and potency tests. Based on the order, blood samples of the victim and one suspect were collected on Wednesday and the suspect was subjected to a potency test.

On Thursday, the other suspects were taken for the same procedures. “Through the potency test, we can prove the rape charges and blood samples help us trace the DNA matches involved,” police said.

There are two forensic science laboratories in Tamil Nadu and the results for DNA and potency tests will be given in at least in three months. However, the police in this case have decided to submit a priority letter seeking results within a week.

CM M K Stalin has assured that the police will file the charge sheet within a timeframe of one month.

The three suspects in the case — T Karuppasamy alias Satheesh (30), his brother T Kaleeswaran alias Karthik (20) and their relative M Guna alias Thavasi (20) were arrested following the alleged gang-rape of a 20-year-old college girl on November 3. The Additional Mahila Court on Wednesday extended their judicial remand to December 3.