Jumbo Rivaldo missing from Singur forest range for last 29 days, search on

Teams have been combing forest borders and riverbanks, using drone surveillance.
Forest department staff have deployed a drone to trace the elephant Photo | Express
NILGIRIS: Rivaldo, the ‘friendly’ wild elephant of Singur forest range, has been missing for the past 29 days. Over 25 field-level staff attached to Singur and Singara forest ranges have been deployed to trace the animal.

According to forest department sources, the 54-year-old elephant has not been sighted in its usual habitats along the Vazhaithottam-Mavanahalla stretch. Teams have been combing forest borders and riverbanks, using drone surveillance.

Officials noted that Rivaldo had previously disappeared for extended periods — once for a month and again for four months — before returning on its own. Rivaldo, since its rewilding in June 2021, has largely remained within the forest boundaries of Vazhaithottam and Mavanahalla.

“The animal was last seen alone and later with two other tuskers. We suspect it may have moved deep into the MTR or crossed into Kerala or Karnataka in search of a female companion,” said an official of the Singara forest range.

“Rivaldo was last spotted 25 km away at Theppakadu. Given its age, we are checking whether it may have fallen ill inside the forest,” the official added.

