Madras HC quashes FIR against TVK’s Aadhav Arjuna over social media post calling for uprising

CHENNAI: Holding that the contents of the social media post made by TVK’s general secretary-election campaign Aadhav Arjuna, calling for an uprising against the state like in the neighbouring countries of Sri Lanka and Nepal to unseat the government, do not fall under the ambit of “mischief of hate speech”, the Madras High Court on Friday quashed an FIR registered against him by the cybercrime wing of the Greater Chennai Police.

Aadhav Arjuna made the post in the X on September 29 midnight and deleted it within 34 minutes. Following a complaint lodged by one Shanmugam of Chennai the GCP registered the FIR on September 30 for wantonly provoking with intent to cause rioting, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race place birth, residence, language etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration and public mischief.

He filed the petition in the High Court seeking to quash the FIR on the ground that it was done out of anger due to the “police lathi charge” against TVK cadre during the September 27 Karur stampede and not intended for inciting enmity or rioting.

Citing four judgments of the Supreme Court dealing with freedom speech and hate speech, Justice Jagadish Chandira stated the “freedom of speech encompasses the right to dissent, critique and express political discontent” and that criminal prosecution in matters of expression must be reserved only for cases of deliberate incitement, identity-based hatred or clear threat to the public order.

He observed that the tweet does not target any group nor target any caste, religion or community. In fact, though it speaks of probable uproar or protest, it does not call for violence or hatred nor does it incite anyone to indulge in imminent lawless action.

Further, the tweet is only a political opinion and criticism and it does not promote hatred or enmity, he said.