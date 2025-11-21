Madras HC restrains digital platforms from using AI-generated images and voice of Ilaiyaraaja

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has temporarily restrained several major digital platforms from using AI-created images, morphed pictures, or artificially generated voice clips of renowned music composer Ilaiyaraaja for commercial gain, ruling that such use infringes upon his personality rights.
On Friday, Justice N. Senthilkumar granted an interim injunction in response to a civil suit and accompanying applications filed by the composer. The order directs the defendants, including Amazon, YouTube, Facebook, Google, Sony Music, and India Record Manufacturing Co., to file their counter-affidavits by 19 December 2025.
Ilaiyaraaja sought to prohibit these platforms from commercially exploiting his name, image, voice, and other distinctive attributes without consent. The court observed that the plaintiff had demonstrated a credible case for protecting his personality rights, including his photographs, comical or animated depictions, voice, and any identifiable attributes used for commercial or personal gain without authorisation, as well as in false or misleading endorsements.
“Since the plaintiff has made out a case, there shall be an order of injunction and other relief prayed for,” Justice Senthilkumar stated, before adjourning the matter to 19 December.
Senior counsel S. Prabakaran, representing the composer, argued that numerous digital platforms, including YouTube channels and social media services such as Facebook, X, and Instagram, have been using AI-generated images, morphed visuals, voice clones, and other works to generate revenue.
He clarified that Ilaiyaraaja does not object to the use of his songs or name, but opposes the commercial exploitation of his photos and likeness to produce unauthorised income or confer undue commercial advantage through fake endorsements. The counsel added that some defamatory content, including AI-generated images depicting the composer with a lighter skin tone, has also been circulated online.
Prabakaran further submitted that third parties have been creating and distributing fabricated, deepfaked, and morphed content using AI, producing reels and videos that misuse the composer’s personality and attributes, leading to misleading impressions and false information.