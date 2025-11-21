Madras HC restrains digital platforms from using AI-generated images and voice of Ilaiyaraaja

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has temporarily restrained several major digital platforms from using AI-created images, morphed pictures, or artificially generated voice clips of renowned music composer Ilaiyaraaja for commercial gain, ruling that such use infringes upon his personality rights.

On Friday, Justice N. Senthilkumar granted an interim injunction in response to a civil suit and accompanying applications filed by the composer. The order directs the defendants, including Amazon, YouTube, Facebook, Google, Sony Music, and India Record Manufacturing Co., to file their counter-affidavits by 19 December 2025.

Ilaiyaraaja sought to prohibit these platforms from commercially exploiting his name, image, voice, and other distinctive attributes without consent. The court observed that the plaintiff had demonstrated a credible case for protecting his personality rights, including his photographs, comical or animated depictions, voice, and any identifiable attributes used for commercial or personal gain without authorisation, as well as in false or misleading endorsements.