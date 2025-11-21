Only govt can order premature release of convicts, says Madras High Court

CHENNAI: Holding that a convict prisoner serving the sentence of imprisonment is not in the custody of the court, the Madras High Court ruled that petitions seeking premature release or interim bail can be considered only by the state government and not by the high court.

A division bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and M Jothiraman made the ruling while dismissing a batch of petitions seeking interim bail and directions to grant premature release of convicts.

In the present cases on hand, the petitioners seek remission of sentence and premature release of the convict prisoners that has to be considered by the appropriate government by considering various factors, the bench said.

“As already held, when the sentencing part is already over and the court has ceased to have the custody of the accused/convict, bail or interim bail cannot be sought before this court,” the bench said in the order passed on Wednesday.

It held that the prisoners are entitled to seek suspension of sentence as per the Tamil Nadu Suspension of Sentence Rules, 1982. The government can grant temporary release for any period as they decide by invoking powers under Rule 40 of the Tamil Nadu Suspension of Sentence Rules.