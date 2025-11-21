Tamil Nadu signs MoU to upgrade 44 govt polytechnic colleges

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday virtually inaugurated infrastructure projects worth Rs 59.93 crore in government arts and science colleges across Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tirupattur, Ariyalur and Mayiladuthurai, and presided over two key initiatives aimed at strengthening the state’s higher education and technical institutions.

During the event, the government signed an MoU with Tata Technologies Limited to upgrade 44 government polytechnic colleges into Centres of Excellence.

The initiative includes modernisation of laboratories, revision of vocational curricula, faculty training in emerging technologies and measures to enhance industry-linked employment opportunities. Stalin also distributed appointment orders to 213 recruits during the event.