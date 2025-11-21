Tantransco moots Rs 70-crore underground cable plan to replace towers in Kollidam

TIRUCHY: Following revision, the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (Tantransco) last week submitted a Rs 70-crore proposal with the state government for laying an underground extra high tension (EHT) power cable line spanning a length of six kilometres aimed at ensuring uninterrupted supply to Thiruvanaikoil. If approved, the project would replace 19 high-tension (HT) towers currently standing on the Kollidam river bed, two of which collapsed during heavy water flow last year.

Electricity to the 110 kV substation in Thiruvanaikoil is currently fed from the 230 kV substations at Thatchankurichi and Tiruchy metro through the towers in the riverbed. In August 2024, two of the 19 towers were washed away after a discharge of 1.2 lakh cusecs into the Kollidam. The two towers near the Kollidam bow-string girder (Napier) bridge caved in when one of their legs gave way, resulting in both their collapse.

Following this, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) implemented a load management plan to maintain supply to Thiruvanaikoil and Srirangam, which, however, came with inconveniences to residents. The temporary arrangements remained until the installation of two new towers, replacing the collapsed ones, at a cost of Rs 3 crore in July this year.