Toilet plan around Srirangam temple mired in legal tangle

TIRUCHY: With a section of residents obtaining a stay from the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court last year against the Tiruchy City Municipal Corporation’s decision to two public toilet complexes around the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple, devotees have voiced concerns over hygiene during the Vaikumta Ekadesi festival which begins next month.
The HR&CE department administered temple has three entrances - on South Uthira Street, North Uthira Street, and East Uthira Street. A public toilet complex is available only on South Uthira Street. According to sources, in 2024, the corporation proposed to build two public toilet complexes following the backlash it received after the temporary mobile toilets that were provided during the festival proved inadequate and waste water flowed on the roads.
As per the plan, one toilet complex would be built on North Uthira Street and East Uthira Street respectively at an estimated cost of Rs 35 lakh each. But residents opposed the move saying the procession of temple deity passes on the streets. Subsequently, they obtained a stay against the corporation’s decision from the HC bench. Ahead of this year’s Vaikunta Ekadesi festival, devotees expressed concern over the lack of toilets.
The lack of a permanent facility forces them to depend on rest rooms in commercial establishments and privately operated ones or relieve in the open. Ward 2 Councillor V Jawagar said he had repeatedly urged the HR&CE department and Tiruchy City municipal corporation to construct permanent toilets on North and East Uthira Streets. Speaking to TNIE, Jawagar said, “Temporary fixes are not enough. With this year’s Ekadesi festival set to begin in December, the situation may repeat. Authorities should resolve the legal issues at the earliest.”
A devotee, Sourabh Raaj from West Bengal, said, “My elderly mother and children wanted to use the restroom but the facility on North Uthira Street was closed because it was overflowing. We had to walk all the way to one one South Uthira Street which was very distressing.”
When contacted, a senior corporation official said, “The court has stayed construction of toilets. If residents withdraw their objection, we are ready to build them immediately.” An HR&CE official said, “Residents opposed the new construction. However, we have temporary toilets for devotees.”