Tourist buses choke traffic in Kodaikanal, locals irked

MADURAI: Daily commuting has become a nightmare for Kodaikanal residents as tourist buses and vans continue to choke the town's narrow roads by parking in unauthorised spots and ignoring designated parking areas.

Locals say many tourist vehicle drivers are unaware of the three official parking zones earmarked by the municipality: the Kodaikanal bus stand, Kodaikanal Lake, and the Rose Garden. As a result, buses halt along busy stretches near popular sightseeing spots, causing heavy traffic jams, especially on weekends and holidays.

A farmer MP Meenakshi Sundaram told TNIE that the situation has become unmanageable. "A trip from Poomparai to Kodaikanal that usually takes 45 minutes now takes more than three hours on weekends. Farmers lose valuable time because buses are parked everywhere without any regulation," he said.

A trader, Rajkumar, said the rush of visitors from Tamil Nadu and Kerala adds to the strain during holidays. "Tourist buses often park on the wrong side of the road. This leads to traffic congestion near Silver Cascade Falls, Berijam Lake, Kodaikanal Lake, Thalaiyar Falls, Guna Caves, and several other spots. Many drivers simply aren't aware of the designated parking areas," he said.

A district administration official said enforcement has been stepped up. "Over the last two weeks, traffic police have fined about 200 buses for violations, collecting Rs 3.51 lakh. Fines ranged from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000," the official said, adding that strict action will continue to ease congestion.