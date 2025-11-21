Two staff of AIADMK social media team picked up without reason

CHENNAI: Two staff of a social media management firm that handles online work for the AIADMK were picked up from their office by men in plainclothes without being told the reason.

In a post on the social media, the party’s IT Wing said it was still unclear whether the incident was a lawful detention or an abduction, claiming the episode reflected the alarming conduct of the Stalin-led DMK government’s enforcement machinery.

The post also said instead of focusing on law and order, women’s safety, or curbing armed rowdies in the capital, the police had chosen to target a firm aligned with the opposition.

This selective aggression amounted to political cowardice, and both the police and the chief minister should be ashamed, it added. Speaking to the media outside the JJ Nagar police station, a party source said, “We were not informed about anything from the two men who came to the office.

We are going from one police station to the other asking about the two men’s whereabouts. The police are not revealing any information. We suspect the duo is being taken across the city in a van. We will approach the court and take legal action.”