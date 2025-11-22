Announced in 2020, work on Rs 3-crore korai mat weaving cluster begins in Musiri

TIRUCHY: A project announced in 2020, the development of a dedicated korai (reed grass) mat weaving cluster in Tiruchy district under a Union government initiative is finally taking shape as the foundation for a shared production-cum-processing centre that will be set up on a parcel of 1.5 acres in Musiri at a cost of Rs 3 crore was laid last week. The project, which officials said faced disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic, is expected to revive a traditional craft currently struggling with labour shortage and erratic market access.

Korai mat weaving has been a traditional occupation along the banks of River Cauvery in the district, where reed grass - the raw material - grows naturally. While the region comprising villages like Mettupatti, Ayyampalayam, Amoor and Vadugapatti boasted of over 400 weavers two decades ago, the number has now dwindled to around 250. Of these, only about 20 operate as MSMEs; the rest function as small cottage units with two or three machines each.

To help revive the traditional occupation, the mat weaving cluster project was announced under the Union MSME Ministry's Common Cluster Development Programme (CCDP) in 2020. The project sanctioned about two months ago at a total cost of Rs 3 crore aims to set up a shared production and processing centre for korai mat weavers.

According to officials from the District Industries Centre (DIC), of the project cost, Rs 2 crore will be funded by the Union government, while the remaining Rs 1 crore will be collectively contributed by the weavers. So far, 20 weavers have registered for the new cluster.