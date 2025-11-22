Announced in 2020, work on Rs 3-crore korai mat weaving cluster begins in Musiri

TIRUCHY: A project announced in 2020, the development of a dedicated korai (reed grass) mat weaving cluster in Tiruchy district under a Union government initiative is finally taking shape as the foundation for a shared production-cum-processing centre that will be set up on a parcel of 1.5 acres in Musiri at a cost of Rs 3 crore was laid last week. The project, which officials said faced disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic, is expected to revive a traditional craft currently struggling with labour shortage and erratic market access.
Korai mat weaving has been a traditional occupation along the banks of River Cauvery in the district, where reed grass - the raw material - grows naturally. While the region comprising villages like Mettupatti, Ayyampalayam, Amoor and Vadugapatti boasted of over 400 weavers two decades ago, the number has now dwindled to around 250. Of these, only about 20 operate as MSMEs; the rest function as small cottage units with two or three machines each.
To help revive the traditional occupation, the mat weaving cluster project was announced under the Union MSME Ministry's Common Cluster Development Programme (CCDP) in 2020. The project sanctioned about two months ago at a total cost of Rs 3 crore aims to set up a shared production and processing centre for korai mat weavers.
According to officials from the District Industries Centre (DIC), of the project cost, Rs 2 crore will be funded by the Union government, while the remaining Rs 1 crore will be collectively contributed by the weavers. So far, 20 weavers have registered for the new cluster.
On the cluster, a senior DIC official said that it could not take off earlier as weavers were unable to organise themselves during the Covid-19 pandemic. "Now, a committed group of weavers has come together, making long-pending plans possible," the official added.
On the project, K Govindarajan, the cluster organiser, said, "The government's Rs 2-crore support will be used for machinery. Each of us has invested around five lakh rupees, and we have taken 1.5 acres of land on lease for five years."
Govindarajan believes the cluster will help local weavers compete with larger manufacturers who are registered under MSME. "Right now, we are functioning as cottage units. This cluster will give us an MSME-like setup and help build customer confidence for handling bigger orders. It will also open access to new markets under CCDP," he said.
The group also is mulling over diversification into value-added products such as korai-based bags, saree boxes and small decorative mats. Meanwhile, S Sukumaran, owner of one among the oldest korai mat production units in the region, said labour shortage remains a major challenge.
"We have over 25 machines and good orders, but at least 10 machines are lying idle due to lack of workers," he said. Another long-time owner of such a unit, M Bala Murali, said, "We supply mats for mango packing in Andhra Pradesh and fish packing in West Bengal in addition to the supply of sleeping mats across the southern states. We have export potential too - China is exporting similar products globally. We, however, lack proper international market access."
Despite challenges, he remains optimistic. "People are once again appreciating traditional crafts. If we improve designs and strengthen our online presence, korai mats can easily find a bigger market," he added.