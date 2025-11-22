Congress appoints five-member panel to engage in seat-sharing talks with DMK ahead of 2026 Assembly polls in TN

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has formed a five-member committee to engage in seat-sharing discussions with the ruling DMK ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election scheduled to take place in 2026.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai informed the same on Saturday.

The party in charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Girish Chodankar, will lead the committee. Selvaperunthagai and the legislature party leader S Rajeshkumar will also play a key role in the panel.

In an X post, Senior Congress leader, Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister P Chidambaram welcomed the party high command for appointing the committee and asserted that this move would strengthen the INDIA bloc's unity.