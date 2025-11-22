Councillor, four others acquitted of Paramakudi sexual assault

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The Srivilliputhur special Pocso court on Friday acquitted all five persons accused of sexually assaulting a schoolgirl in Paramakudi in 2023. Judge Pushparani acquitted former AIADMK functionary and Paramakudi municipal councillor Sigamani, Marathamizhar Senai founder Pudhumalar Prabhakar, textile shop owner Raja Mohamed, and intermediaries Annalakshmi Uma and Kayalvizhi.

The case dates back to March 2023 when a 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by Sigamani, when she went to meet him for financial aid. The panchayat functionary continued the assault in the subsequent days, also involving his friends Mohamed and Prabakaran in the crime.

Acting on a complaint, police arrested the trio, along with Sigamani’s assistants Kayalvizhi and Annalakshmi for concealing the crime. The probe was later transferred to the CB-CID, and the trial began at the Ramanathapuram district fast-track mahila court.

Following a high court directive, the matter was shifted to the Srivilliputhur Special Pocso Court in October 2024. During the trial, 45 witnesses were examined, however, the victim later turned hostile. After arguments concluded, the verdict was reserved for November 21. When the case was taken up for final hearing on Friday, Judge Pushparani pronounced the verdict and acquitted all the five accused persons.