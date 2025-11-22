Deepavali accidents: Tamil Nadu Revenue dept plans crackdown on illegal firecracker units

VIRUDHUNAGAR: In the wake of cracker blast incidents reported across the country during Deepavali, and based on complaints lodged by victims, the revenue department has stated that stringent action would be taken against any manufacturing unit or seller found responsible for supplying defective products.

The department also said plans are under way to form a joint team with officials from neighbouring districts to inspect border villages and check for any illegal firecracker production. Many people across the country met with accidents while lighting gadha and guitar shaped crackers during Deepavali this year with some pointing out that they were unable to verify the authenticity of the crackers that exploded.

The Cracker Manufacturers Association alleged that owing to the high demand for these novelty crackers this season, several unlicensed and sub-leased units had produced these fireworks without proper research and development or certified supervision. TNIE has also reported on these incidents this year.

Speaking to TNIE, revenue officials said if police complaint is lodged against traders or shops, necessary action would be taken immediately by the revenue department and PESO. Police sources, however, pointed out that no victim has filed an official complaint since Deepavali. Officials urged victims to come forward and register complaints to facilitate further action.