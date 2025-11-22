DMK govt botched up Coimbatore, Madurai metro rail proposals, alleges EPS

SALEM: AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday took on the Tamil Nadu government for the Central government's snub for the Coimbatore and Madurai metro rail proposals.

The primary reason the Union government had turned down both the metro rail proposals was the "carelessness and lethargy" of the Tamil Nadu government.

Elaborating, Palaniswami said the projects initiated during the AIADMK regime had suffered setbacks after the DMK came to power, leading to faulty and incomplete DPRs being submitted to the Centre.

Palaniswami said, "During the previous AIADMK government, preliminary work and preparations for drafting a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Coimbatore Metro had been taken up in earnest. However, the DMK government halted progress, and only in 2024 did it send a DPR to the Union government - which was subsequently returned because it did not meet mandatory criteria."

He pointed out that the DPR was prepared using population data from the 2011 Census. "A metro rail project requires a minimum population of 20 lakh. If the state had used the current (2025) population estimates while preparing the DPR, the proposal would have easily met the eligibility norms. This delay and carelessness lie entirely with the state government," he said.

Palaniswami added that the situation was similar in Madurai, where the metro project had also suffered due to inadequate planning.'

Shifting to the Mekedatu issue, Palaniswami criticised Chief Minister M K Stalin for failing to respond to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's recent statement that Karnataka will submit a fresh DPR for this water and power project. "If the reservoir is built, several districts of Tamil Nadu will lose drinking water. Thousands of farmers depend on the Cauvery. Yet the Chief Minister has not offered even a basic explanation," he said.