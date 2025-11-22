DRDA sends revised plan for Kalikarambu- Kambu road project in TN's Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: The District Rural Development Agency has sent a revised proposal for the realignment of the Kalikarambu to Kambu road to improve road connectivity. The project, initially proposed to cover a distance of 3.96 km, has been revised to 6 km, and the proposal has been submitted for additional funding. Residents of Nallampalli, Pappireddipatti, and Bommidi bus are concerned that this could delay the construction of the roads and blame poor planning by the administration as the cause.

Nearly five months ago, the Dharmapuri administration had sent a proposal for the setup of the Komberi - Kaalikarambu road. This forty-year pending demand was proposed to improve connectivity between Dharmapuri, Bommidi, Pappireddipatti, and Kadthur blocks. As part of this project, 3.96 km of roads were required to be constructed at Rs 2.70 crores. But now the project is being revised, requiring 6 km of land.

J Prathapan, District Secretary of the United Communist Party of India, told TNIE, "Construction of a few km of road in Middardihalli between Kalikarambu and Kombai could save travel time from Pappireddipatti, Bommidi, Kadathur, and other areas by 30 km. It should not have been delayed for so long. The biggest blunder is poor planning. Initially, it was proposed that only 3.96 km was required, and now it is realigned to 6 km. We blame the officials' negligence and lack of concern for the welfare of the people. Had this been studied properly, we would not need a realignment."