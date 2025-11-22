Illegal parking fee of Rs 20 charged at Panjappur bus terminus, say motorists

TIRUCHY: Visitors to the Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Integrated Bus Terminus (IBT) at Panjappur in Tiruchy have voiced displeasure over a private contractor’s decision to levy an ‘emergency parking fee’ of Rs 20 on motorists who briefly halt near the entrance to pick up or drop off passengers.

The state-of-the-art terminus, built at a cost of Rs 246.1 crore and made operational in July this year, houses an extensive parking facility, including a designated underground two-wheeler parking area capable of accommodating around 1,000 bikes, and an open parking space for over 100 cars.

As per Tiruchy Corporation norms, the contractor is authorised to collect Rs 20 only for bikes parked in the underground parking facility, and Rs 50 for six-hour car parking. However, daily users allege that the contractor’s staff have been flouting these guidelines by charging a flat Rs 20 even in the open parking space next to the statue of former CM M Karunanidhi, a spot that commuters say is meant to be free for short halts.

This stretch, located near the statue, has become a flashpoint, with staff allegedly collecting the fee even from those who stop for less than a minute to assist elderly passengers, unload luggage, or drop off children.

Adding to commuter frustration is the fact that the staff issue the same parking fee receipt used for bikes parked in the underground facility, while verbally insisting that the amount is an ‘emergency parking fee’. The term does not appear in any corporation-approved rule book. Regular users say the practice began abruptly and without public notification, creating confusion and resentment.