Kanniyakumari Police arrests man booked in 2005 cheating case from Telangana

KANNIYAKUMARI: District crime branch police arrested a suspect, who is wanted in connection with a cheating case booked in 2005, from Telangana recently.

According to sources, in 2005, Elizabeth a resident of Kurusady in Nagercoil had lodged a complaint against Ramanathan (56) and his wife Padma who were living in the same had collected several thousand rupees from her after promising high returns. Instead of returning the money with interest, the couple went missing.

Aasaripallam police registered FIR and the case was transferred to District Crime Branch (DCB). During investigation, the DCB officials found out that the couple had cheated up to Rs 32 lakh and gold ornaments weighing 66 sovereigns from 15 persons . The chargesheet was produced in Nagercoil court JM-I court in 2006. Since the couple was in hiding, the court issued arrest warrant in 2007 but it not executed.

Recently, Superintendent of Police R Stalin reviewed pending cases and directed DCB to nab them. A team led by Inspector S Shanmugavadivoo launched a search and traced Ramanathan (56) who was working as driver in Telangana and arrested him on Thursday. He was produced in court and remanded to custody in prison. Police are on the search for his absconding wife.