Lobbying by business groups derailed Coimbatore metro project, say activists

COIMBATORE: A wave of disappointment has engulfed the public in Coimbatore city as their dream of an own metro rail system has been dashed.

The Union government's decision to return the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has triggered widespread anger among industrialists, activists, and commuters.

The demands for a metro rail in Coimbatore city have been growing for more than 14 years but the latest decision has put paid to that long-cherished dream.

Allegations of lobbying by influential business groups have taken centre stage in the public outcry over the Union government’s decision to return the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Coimbatore metro. What many had hoped would finally push the 14-year demand across the finish line has instead deepened mistrust, with activists claiming that vested interests, not technical flaws, scuttled the project.

Several activists have alleged that business groups, who own prime land along Avinashi Road, a crucial stretch of the proposed metro rail, mounted sustained pressure to stall the project.

“This rejection is a huge disappointment. It is not just about politics. Local industrialists and businessmen have influenced this outcome. Some major property owners, including those running prominent colleges, hospitals and real-estate ventures, opposed the project because it threatens their valuable land. Their lobbying has played a major role,” said RTI activist V Balasubramanian.

He also countered the centre’s claim that Coimbatore does not meet the 20-lakh population requirement for a metro. “The city’s current population is far above 35 lakh. Everyone knows this. The metro would have been a lifeline for lakhs of commuters, but politics has taken precedence over public welfare,” he said.

Geographical Information System (GIS) expert Dayanand Krishnan termed the centre’s evaluation “illogical and unscientific”, especially its comparison of metro travel speeds with auto-rickshaws. “A metro train carries 750 passengers per trip and moves at 32-35 kmph. How many autos would it take to move the same number of people?” he asked.