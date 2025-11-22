Madurai Bench of Madras HC: Remove buildings near protected monuments inside Kallazhagar temple

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Kallazhagar temple authorities to declare Iraniyan Kottai -- a protected heritage site in one of the two demarcated zones of the temple -- a vehicle-free zone, and remove all the structures within the impermissible limits of the protected monuments.

A bench of justices Anita Sumanth and C Kumarappan gave the directions on a batch of petitions filed against the construction of commercial buildings, including VIP cottages, a restaurant and shopping complexes, in the temple using surplus funds.

Previously, the court had ordered a status quo, restraining the HR & CE authorities from proceeding with the construction. When the petitions were heard again recently, the judges noted that the temple, located on a 92.78-acre land, is divided into two demarcated zones -- Iraniyan Kottai (inner ring) and Azhagapuri Kottai (outer ring). Though Iraniyan Kottai is a protected heritage site as per the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Heritage Commission Act, 2012, several vehicles are parked inside the area, they noted.

Stating that this would be detrimental to the heritage site and its maintenance, the judges directed the temple authorities to immediately designate Iraniyan Kottai as a vehicle-free zone. They suggested that the authorities acquire buggies and wheelchairs so the move does not affect the devotees.