Paddy moisture norms: DMK allies accuse centre of betraying farmers

CHENNAI: Leaders of several political parties on Friday strongly criticised the union government’s decision to reject the state’s request to increase the permissible moisture content in paddy procured by central agencies from 17% to 22%. They said the decision would severely impacts farmers in the delta and other rain-hit regions.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai said Chief Minister MK Stalin had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 19 seeking a revision of the moisture limit, citing heavy rains in the preceding months. Following the request, a central team inspected paddy stocks across the delta between October 25 and 28 and submitted a report.

“We expected the PM to announce a favourable decision during the Natural Farming Summit in Coimbatore. Instead, the centre has rejected Tamil Nadu’s plea,” he said, terming it “a grave injustice”.

While CPI state secretary M Veerapandian accused the centre of “betraying” farmers, MDMK general secretary Vaiko too described the move as a “blatant act of injustice”.

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran has urged the union government to allow procurement of paddy with 22% moisture content. TMC(M) president GK Vasan said if the limit is not raised, paddy procurement will stall and farmers will suffer losses.