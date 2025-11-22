Residents seek better regulation of traffic near Thoothukudi's KVK Nagar roundabout

THOOTHUKUDI: In an effort to push for better traffic regulation at the KVK Nagar roundabout on Anna Nagar Main Road, which sees severe bottlenecks when the fourth railway gate in Thoothukudi town closes multiple times in a day, the public has appealed to the district administration to ease traffic during peak hours.
The KVK Nagar roundabout on the Anna Nagar Main Road is a junction of six roads including KVK Nagar Road and Bundukarai Road running parallel to the Buckle canal. The Anna Nagar Road connects the Palayamkottai Road and Ettayapuram Road with a railway crossing near the canal.
There is an increased vehicular movement on the stretch during peak hours with the railway gate closing three times in the morning — 8.25 am, 9.15 am and 10.15 am, and five times in the evening — 5.25 pm, 6.15 pm, 8.40 pm, 9.15 pm and 10.10 pm.
This stretch is also the primary route for heavy vehicles, including buses plying between new and old bus stands. Recently, the traffic department deployed a single traffic constable to ease the situation but to no avail. At times, the traffic constables are shifted for bandobast duty during the Tiruchendur and Tiruvannamalai temple festivals, which further deteriorates regulation.
A trader, on conditions of anonymity, said traffic jams are high during the peak hours, and that the traffic police find it very difficult to ease the situation. “A single traffic constable cannot manage the quantum of traffic”, he said.
A councillor said there should be a traffic signal to stop vehicle flow from Anna Nagar Road and the Bundukarai Road when the gate is closed so the vehicles coming from the railway gate can pass freely. Similarly, another trader, K Shenbagaraj said, “Stopping vehicles from one side should be considered to prevent choking of vehicles until we arrive at a permanent solution.”
Traffic inspector Mayilerumperumal told TNIE that they have studied the possibilities of installing a traffic signal, however, it was not possible due to the railway gate. “Traffic signals can be possible only when the traffic flow is not obstructed,” he said, and added that the manpower within the police force is also very less for permanent deployment. “However, the department has suggested constructing a flyover or an underpass, considering the increasing flow of vehicles in the city,” he said.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior officer in the corporation said that they have passed a resolution pressing Southern Railways to construct a subway at fourth railway gate. The public has also urged for another railway gate to connect Nikilesan Nagar and VMS Nagar located on either side of the railway track.