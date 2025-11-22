Residents seek better regulation of traffic near Thoothukudi's KVK Nagar roundabout

THOOTHUKUDI: In an effort to push for better traffic regulation at the KVK Nagar roundabout on Anna Nagar Main Road, which sees severe bottlenecks when the fourth railway gate in Thoothukudi town closes multiple times in a day, the public has appealed to the district administration to ease traffic during peak hours.

The KVK Nagar roundabout on the Anna Nagar Main Road is a junction of six roads including KVK Nagar Road and Bundukarai Road running parallel to the Buckle canal. The Anna Nagar Road connects the Palayamkottai Road and Ettayapuram Road with a railway crossing near the canal.

There is an increased vehicular movement on the stretch during peak hours with the railway gate closing three times in the morning — 8.25 am, 9.15 am and 10.15 am, and five times in the evening — 5.25 pm, 6.15 pm, 8.40 pm, 9.15 pm and 10.10 pm.

This stretch is also the primary route for heavy vehicles, including buses plying between new and old bus stands. Recently, the traffic department deployed a single traffic constable to ease the situation but to no avail. At times, the traffic constables are shifted for bandobast duty during the Tiruchendur and Tiruvannamalai temple festivals, which further deteriorates regulation.