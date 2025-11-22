Southern Railway to operate special trains for Kashi Tamil Sangamam

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced a series of special trains to Varanasi from Chennai, Kanniyakumari and Coimbatore to facilitate the travel of delegates and participants attending the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0.

The Chennai Central-Banaras Express Specials will depart Chennai Central at 4.15 am on December 2 (Tuesday), December 6 (Saturday) and December 12 (Friday), reaching Varanasi at 11.15 pm the following day. For the return journey, the Banaras-Chennai Central Express Specials will leave Banaras at 11 pm on December 7 (Sunday), December 11 (Thursday) and December 17 (Wednesday), arriving at Chennai Central at 4.15 am on the third day. Of the 10 AC 3-tier coaches, six have been reserved for event delegates, the railway said.

Special trains from Coimbatore to Varanasi will depart at 6 pm on December 3 (Wednesday) and December 9 (Tuesday), reaching Varanasi at 11.15 pm on the third day. The return services from Varanasi to Coimbatore will leave at 11 pm on December 9 (Tuesday) and December 15 (Monday), arriving at 8.30 am on the fourth day.

The Kanniyakumari-Banaras Express Specials will depart Kanniyakumari at 11.45 am on November 29 (Saturday) and December 7 (Sunday), reaching Varanasi at 11.15 pm on the third day. For the return trip, the Banaras-Kanniyakumari Express Specials will depart Banaras at 11 pm on December 5 (Friday) and December 13 (Saturday), reaching Kanniyakumari at 11.30 am on the fourth day.

Advance booking for all coaches, except those reserved for delegates, is now open, the railways added.