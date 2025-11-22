Surprise GST checks at mill owned by Minister Periyasamy’s daughter in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: The GST intelligence wing on Friday conducted surprise checks at the residence of Indira, daughter of Minister I Periyasamy, and at her textile mill in Singarakottai near Vathalakundu over suspected tax evasion.

The search at her Vallalar Nagar residence began around 1.45 pm and continued till the evening. During the operation, Dindigul deputy mayor Rasappa and an advocate were seen seated at the entrance. Officials asked them to move away, leading to a brief verbal exchange.

A separate GST team simultaneously searched Indira’s textile mill in Singarakottai. Tension escalated around 7.45 pm when over 30 DMK cadre forced open the main gate and entered the premises, demanding clarity on the prolonged search.

Indira, along with party functionaries, intervened and urged the cadre to disperse. Advocates were later allowed to observe the proceedings.

It may be recalled that the Enforcement Directorate had carried out searches on August 16 and 17 at the residences of Minister Periyasamy, his son and MLA P Senthilkumar, Indira, and their mills in Vathalakundu region.