Tamil Nadu govt submits draft SOP for political meetings to Madras HC

CHENNAI: The state government has submitted the draft standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed during political meetings and other large gatherings. Additional Advocate General J Ravindran on Friday informed the first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan that the SOP was submitted in the court on Thursday as per the directions issued during previous hearing.

The court asked him to share the copy of the draft SOP with the petitioner, TVK, and implead petitioners AIADMK and Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi despite the AAG expressing unwillingness to share the draft with unrecognised political parties such as TVK. It adjourned the hearing to next week for taking a final decision on the SOP.

Ravindran informed the court that the draft was framed by taking into account the suggestions and objections submitted by the political parties. The counsel appearing for TVK told the court that almost all the obligations, as set out in the draft, were on the political parties and not on the government authorities.

Calling for transparency in processing the applications submitted by parties seeking permission to hold rallies, he suggested creation of a website for this purpose and the details of applications, and the orders passed on them by the authorities can be uploaded on it.