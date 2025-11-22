Tamil poet Erode Tamilanban dies at 92

CHENNAI: Sahitya Akademi award winning Tamil poet Erode Tamilanban died on Saturday at the age of 92.

Born in 1933 as N Jagadeesan, he changed his name to reflect his deep love for Tamil language. Tamilanban started writing in his school days. His love for the language culminated in plentiful poems, essays, speeches and more. He has written more than 90 books. His work popularised haikus in Tamil circles.

Tamilanban began his career as a Tamil teacher. He later became a television newsreader at Doordarshan. He served as the executive member of Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Manram. He also edited a journal titled Arima Nokku.

Tamilanban won the Sahitya Akademi award for his book Vanakkam Valluva in 2004. He has received many awards including Tamil Nadu government’s Kalaimamani award.

He was in close acquaintance with popular Tamil poet Bharathidasan for about a decade. He was also greatly inspired by Chilean Poet Pablo Neruda. He published a book translating Neruda’s poems into Tamil. He named his two sons after these poets.