Assembly secretary told to consider ex-MLA’s plea seeking pension

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the secretary of Tamil Nadu Assembly to consider the representation submitted by a former MLA, who had a two-year tenure, seeking disbursal of pension and other attendant benefits. The direction was issued recently by Justice M Dhandapani on the petition filed by S Kathiresan, a DMK leader, who was elected to the Assembly in 2009 from Ilaiyangudi constituency.

He said he submitted a representation to the secretary on October 21, 2020, requesting to grant pension and other monetary benefits for the tenure between 2009 and 2011 as a member of the Assembly. But the respondent authorities did not disburse pension or other attendant benefits.