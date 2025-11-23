Assembly secretary told to consider ex-MLA’s plea seeking pension
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the secretary of Tamil Nadu Assembly to consider the representation submitted by a former MLA, who had a two-year tenure, seeking disbursal of pension and other attendant benefits. The direction was issued recently by Justice M Dhandapani on the petition filed by S Kathiresan, a DMK leader, who was elected to the Assembly in 2009 from Ilaiyangudi constituency.
He said he submitted a representation to the secretary on October 21, 2020, requesting to grant pension and other monetary benefits for the tenure between 2009 and 2011 as a member of the Assembly. But the respondent authorities did not disburse pension or other attendant benefits.
His counsel prayed for the court to issue a direction to the respondents to consider and pass appropriate orders on the representation within a timeframe set by the court. The special government pleader submitted that the representation will be considered and orders will be passed within a particular timeframe as fixed by the court.
“Considering the facts and circumstances of the case and in view of the limited request sought by the petitioner, this court directs the second respondent (Assembly Secretary) to consider and pass orders on the petitioner’s representation within a period of six weeks from the date of receipt of copy of the order,” the judge said in the order, and disposed of the petition.