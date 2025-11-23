BJP will follow 'coalition ethics' in Tamil Nadu too: K Annamalai

Responding to TNCC president Selvaperunthagai's query that the BJP alliance secured victory only because of the Rs 10,000 aid for women voters, Annamalai criticised him, stating that Nitish Kumar had announced it for the benefit of women in the state.

"Didn't the Congress assure to provide Rs. 2-3 lakhs if they were elected to power during the election campaign in Bihar?" Annamalai asked.

"The voters decided to elect the BJP alliance to power after seeing assurances from both sides. It is going to be the same fate for Congress in the coming election in Tamil Nadu," he said.

Comparing the Bihar election victory with the upcoming assembly election in the state, he said the Bihar people ruled out the Congress alliance due to dynasty politics, among other reasons.

"Factors such as dynasty politics and anti-Congress sentiment will pave the way for the BJP-AIADMK alliance's victory in the 2026 election in TN," he said.