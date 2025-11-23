Centre must clear TN Metro projects, permit paddy procurement with 22 per cent moisture content: TTV Dhinakaran

TIRUCHY: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday urged the Union government to immediately approve the Metro Rail projects for Madurai and Coimbatore and to permit procurement of paddy with 22% moisture content, saying both decisions were vital for public welfare and farmers’ livelihood.

"The opinion that the projects would be approved only if former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami returned to power is condemnable," he said while addressing the media persons on Sunday.

Dhinakaran said Centre’s hesitation in clearing the metro proposals appeared "politically vindictive." Pointing out at reports that a car is sold every 15 seconds in India, he said metro connectivity was essential to ease traffic congestion in rapidly growing cities.

On paddy procurement, he said this year's yield was high and farmers were struggling due to weather-induced moisture levels. "Accepting 22% moisture is in the best interest of farmers. This is their request, it is not a DMK demand," he said.

Dhinakaran said voters could verify the progress of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) once the draft electoral rolls were released, and any wrongful deletions could be rectified by reapplying.

He added that DMK’s reactions showed "a clear discomfort over TVK’s rise," and said AMMK would announce its alliance only after finalising partnerships and noted that the NDA’s win in Bihar had no impact on Tamil Nadu politics.