Chennai’s bullet train dream inches closer to reality

High-speed network section in TN includes 12-km tunnel

The railways also requested joint field visits with state officials to avoid delays to the Final Location Survey, which is being carried out under a timebound schedule. The Chennai-Hyderabad corridor is one of the two highspeed routes planned in the southern region—the other linking Hyderabad with Bengaluru.

Both are part of a longer- term national push to expand India’s high-speed rail footprint beyond the Mumbai- Ahmedabad line, with corridors designed to connect emerging economic hubs across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. The move comes in the wake of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s announcement in September that a survey for the project was already in progress. “Very soon, the bullet train is going to come to South India.

A survey is being done. It will connect Hyderabad, Chennai, Amravati, and Bengaluru, all four cities,” he had said at an event in Visakhapatnam. For Chennai, the project is significant because the 61-km stretch within Tamil Nadu includes two major station proposals — Chennai Central and Chennai Ring Road/Minjur — set to anchor the city’s integration with the high-speed network. The alignment is based on surveys carried out by government consultancy RITES Limited.

The land requirement for the stretch has been estimated at 223.44 hectares, with railway officials noting that no forest land has been involved — an element expected to ease statutory environmental clearances. The alignment crosses 65 roads and 21 high-tension electricity lines, requiring close coordination with state departments and utility agencies to ensure structural clearance for the elevated highspeed rail system.

The Tamil Nadu section also includes a technically complex feature: an 11.6-km tunnel, which will undergo detailed geotechnical investigation before construction methods are finalised. Besides, the proposed route passes close to several northern settlements, including Pondavakkam, Thatchoor, Vichoor, Mathur, and Tondiarpet areas, where construction logistics, access planning and mitigation of urban disruption will be critical.