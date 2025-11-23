CM Stalin urges Modi to reconsider Kovai, Madurai metro projects

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday wrote a detailed letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing “disappointment and anguish” over the union government’s rejection of metro rail proposals for Coimbatore and Madurai, while countering the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ (MoHUA) stated reasons for the rejection and urging reconsideration of the decision.

In his letter, Stalin said he has directed the Department of Special Initiatives to submit detailed justifications on MoHUA’s concerns. Urging the PM to instruct MoHUA to review its decision, he said, “If necessary, I am ready to meet you in Delhi with my team to explain the issues in detail.” The rejection has created “deep resentment among the people of the two cities that their deserving needs have been rejected, as compared to similar projects sanctioned in other states,” he said.

Responding to MoHUA’s reasons stated in its letter to TN for rejecting the proposals, Stalin said the “purported reasons” were not appropriate. On the population criterion, he said while the ministry cited the Metro Rail Policy 2017’s requirement of 2 million population, Coimbatore’s Local Planning Area had exceeded this threshold back in 2011 itself, and Madurai is also likely to have crossed it now. Highlighting what he termed as selective application of the criteria, he noted that “if this 2 million criteria had been applied uniformly, many metros in tier-II cities like Agra, Indore and Patna may not have materialised.”