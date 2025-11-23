CM to open Classical Tamil Park in Coimbatore on Nov 25

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore’s long-awaited Semmozhi Park is gearing up for its grand opening, with final works progressing rapidly ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin’s visit to the district and and Erode on November 25 and 26 respectively.
The park, spread on 45 acres on the former Central Prison premises at Gandhipuram, has been developed by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) at a cost of Rs 214 crore. The facility features herbal gardens, fountains, landscaped hillocks, study corners, food court, and extensive play zones for children, making it one of the city’s most ambitious urban recreation projects.
Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister KN Nehru inspected the project site on Saturday and expressed confidence that all works would be completed within the stipulated timeline. “The CM will inaugurate the park at 11 am on November 25. After the ceremony, he will tour all sections of the park, including the herbal gardens, and interact with school students,” he said.
The park would be opened to the public from December 1. “Even if it rains, works will be completed as scheduled,” he said.
Nehru was accompanied by former minister V Senthil Balaji, Coimbatore MP Ganapathy P Rajkumar, and other officials. The team walked through various sections of the park as engineers explained the ongoing works.
NOCs not yet secured. Reporters, however, questioned whether the corporation could secure all necessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from various departments within the short window before the inauguration. Senthil Balaji responded that the event would go ahead only after fulfilling all statutory requirements. He also revealed that the entry fee will be nominal and affordable for everyone.
During his visit to Coimbatore, Stalin is also expected to meet and interact with around 150 eminent personalities across the region at a special event organised by Senthil Balaji.
On November 25, Stalin will preside over the TNRise investors’ meet, where multiple industries are expected to sign MoUs.
On November 26, the chief minister will unveil a memorial hall with the statue of freedom fighter Maaveeran Pollan at Jayarampuram in Modakurichi, Erode, and will also inaugurate completed works worth `605 crore at the Erode Solar New Bus Stand.