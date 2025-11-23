CM to open Classical Tamil Park in Coimbatore on Nov 25

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore’s long-awaited Semmozhi Park is gearing up for its grand opening, with final works progressing rapidly ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin’s visit to the district and and Erode on November 25 and 26 respectively.

The park, spread on 45 acres on the former Central Prison premises at Gandhipuram, has been developed by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) at a cost of Rs 214 crore. The facility features herbal gardens, fountains, landscaped hillocks, study corners, food court, and extensive play zones for children, making it one of the city’s most ambitious urban recreation projects.

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister KN Nehru inspected the project site on Saturday and expressed confidence that all works would be completed within the stipulated timeline. “The CM will inaugurate the park at 11 am on November 25. After the ceremony, he will tour all sections of the park, including the herbal gardens, and interact with school students,” he said.

The park would be opened to the public from December 1. “Even if it rains, works will be completed as scheduled,” he said.

Nehru was accompanied by former minister V Senthil Balaji, Coimbatore MP Ganapathy P Rajkumar, and other officials. The team walked through various sections of the park as engineers explained the ongoing works.