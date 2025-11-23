Coimbatore pays respects as IAF airlifts Wing Commander Syal’s mortal remains after LCA Tejas crash

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore District Collector paid floral tributes at the Sulur Air Base on Sunday morning to the mortal remains of the wing commander who lost his life in the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas crash during the Dubai Air Show on Friday.

According to sources, the body of Wing Commander Namanash Syal was brought to the Sulur Air Base in Coimbatore Saturday night. Later, it was transferred to the Indian Air Force (IAF) Hospital and kept in the mortuary.

Officers from the Air Force brought the body to the Sulur Air Base around 7 am on Sunday. Coimbatore District Collector Pavan Kumar G Giriyappanavar, Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan, and officers from IAF paid their respects with floral tributes.

Later, the IAF accorded a guard of honour to the wing commander, and his body was flown to Syal's hometown in Himachal Pradesh from the Sulur Air Base on an IAF aircraft.

Wing Commander Namansh Syal was attached to No. 45 Squadron of the IAF, based at the Sulur Air Base in Coimbatore. His wife, Afsaan, also serves as a wing commander at the same base.