Congress, Left parties oppose new Labour Codes by the centre

CHENNAI: TNCC and Left parties have strongly criticised the union government on Saturday for enforcing the four Labour Codes by consolidating 29 existing labour laws, and said that the move strips workers of hard-won rights and favours corporate interests.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai said the Labour Codes, introduced by the BJP government by merging multiple laws, came into effect from Friday as per an official notification. The Codes undermine workers’ rights to collective bargaining, restrict the right to strike when negotiations fail, and pave the way for widespread contractualisation of the workforce, he added.

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the labour laws, including wage security, job security and social security, which were won over 150 years through struggles, had been dismantled under the four Labour Codes passed in Parliament between 2019 and 2020.