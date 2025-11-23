Construction workers’ kids can now enrol in free skill upgrade courses

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board (TNCWWB) is set to launch an ambitious skill-upgradation initiative offering more than 40 courses free of cost to 10,000 children of registered construction workers.

The Labour Department has allocated Rs 15 crore for the programme which will be offered through Tamil Nadu Academy of Construction (TAC).

The scheme is expected to take off within the next two months.

Designed in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, the courses aim to equip students with industry-relevant skills for better employment opportunities in the digital era, while also helping them explore entrepreneurship. Course durations range from 100 to 1,200 hours and they will be taken for six months.

The courses include cutting-edge digital skills such as AR/VR development, AI data science with deep learning and Python (basic to advanced) as well as traditional trades including electrician training, draughtsmanship and welding.