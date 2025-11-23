DMK, allies protest against Centre's refusal to relax paddy moisture norm

THANJAVUR: The members of DMK and its allies on Sunday staged a demonstration in Thanjavur against the Union Government's refusal to relax the moisture norm of paddy to 22% for procurement in Direct Procurement centres (DPCs).

The cadre of the parties who gathered under the banner of Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in front of Thanjavur head post office on Sunday raised slogans against the Union Government for its refusal to relax the moisture norm and failure to compensate the farmers who lost their crops due to rains.

A K S Vijayan, the state secretary of DMK Farmer's wing and the TN Government's special representative in Delhi, who led the protest, pointed out it was former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi who established the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) to procure paddy from the farmers of the delta districts and also created 50,000 jobs through the corporation.