DMK branch secretary shot dead in Salem

SALEM: A DMK branch secretary of Kariyakoil near Vazhapadi was shot dead late on Friday night when he was travelling on a two-wheeler with his wife near Karumandurai in Salem district. The deceased was identified as Rajendran (43).

He was riding a bike along with his wife Saritha (40) when an unidentified person emerged from the darkness and fired at him inflicting fatal injuries.

Saritha, who was riding pillion, was unable to identify the attacker in the darkness and confusion.

Preliminary investigation suggests Rajendran had been involved in tense land disputes with his extended family for several years.

The couple had been living by themselves in Salem, as their elder daughter is married and their two younger children are pursuing their studies in Coimbatore.