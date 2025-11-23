DMK branch secretary shot dead in Salem

SALEM: A DMK branch secretary of Kariyakoil near Vazhapadi was shot dead late on Friday night when he was travelling on a two-wheeler with his wife near Karumandurai in Salem district. The deceased was identified as Rajendran (43).
He was riding a bike along with his wife Saritha (40) when an unidentified person emerged from the darkness and fired at him inflicting fatal injuries.
Saritha, who was riding pillion, was unable to identify the attacker in the darkness and confusion.
Preliminary investigation suggests Rajendran had been involved in tense land disputes with his extended family for several years.
The couple had been living by themselves in Salem, as their elder daughter is married and their two younger children are pursuing their studies in Coimbatore.
Local residents who heard the gunshots and wailing at odd hours rushed to the scene and alerted the police.
Officers from both Karumandhurai and Karipatty police stations reached the location, cordoned off the area, and carried out an inspection before sending Rajendran’s body to the Salem Government Hospital for postmortem.
Saritha later filed a formal complaint, based on which the police registered a case of murder.
Two special investigation teams have been constituted to track down the shooter
Police said they have begun inquiries with Rajendran’s cousins, Rajamanickam and Palanisamy, with whom he had longstanding land-related disputes, though officers emphasised that no arrests have been made so far and all possible angles are being explored.
Since the attack took place in a remote area with very little lighting and at a time when there was no movement of people, investigators say there are currently no eyewitnesses who can describe the shooter.
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss called it yet another example of poor law and order under the DMK government and alleged that the “gun culture” is spreading across the state.