Doctors custodians of public welfare: Ex CJI

COIMBATORE: The constitutional culture is shaped in places where human vulnerability meets human responsibility, stated Former Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud while speaking at the 11th Founder's Oration at Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore on Saturday.

While speaking on the theme "Constitutional culture, citizenship, and civic virtue - a moral compass for the nation", he emphasised that doctors do not see themselves merely as providers of care; rather, they view themselves as custodians of public welfare.

"A hospital that restores a patient's mobility or prevents a family from sinking into poverty due to an accident is doing much more than just medical work; it is enabling citizenship. It ensures that a constitutional promise - whether of equality, dignity, or the right to life - is not an abstraction but a lived experience. There is something profoundly constitutional about this ethic of service," he stated.

"None of those in health care take an oath to the Constitution. Yet, they perform actions that uphold constitutional values. Care is a constitutional act. Dignity is its language," he stressed.

Chandrachud described institutions like Ganga Hospital as living examples of constitutional culture, citizenship, and civic virtue. He noted that "constitutional culture is not cultivated only in courtrooms, classrooms, or legislatures. It is shaped in places where human vulnerability meets human responsibility - in emergency wards, ambulances, counselling rooms, and operating theatres, where the constitution, though unnamed, is practised."