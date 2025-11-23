Egg not supplied to Kadambakuttai PUPS for two weeks

KRISHNAGIRI: For the last two weeks, eggs to be provided with lunch for schoolchildren were not given to the Kadambakuttai Panchayat Union Primary School (PUPS) in Bettamugilalam, allegedly due to erratic supply, villagers from the tribal area told TNIE recently. A total of 13 children, many of whom belong to the Irula tribal community, have been studying at the school, which is located on a hilltop, and teachers and noon-meal organisers need to walk 2.5 kilometres to reach the institution.

M Deivanai, who cooks lunch for the students, confirmed that, due to the lack of supply, eggs were not provided for the students for the last two weeks. "I received 90 eggs from the noon-meal organiser during the last week of October. On Friday, I was told that the next batch was kept at the house of the village headman, located in the foothills," she said, adding that only nine eggs per day are allocated for the school. Further, she said that she was not being paid, though she had been preparing lunch for the students since 2015. She has been receiving Rs 3,000 a month for preparing morning meal under the CM's Breakfast Scheme.