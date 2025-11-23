Madurai Bench of Madras HC: Appoint technicians to Karambakudi GH in 4 months

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday granted four months time to the state government to fill up the posts of technicians in Karambakudi government hospital in Pudukkottai.

A bench of justices Anita Sumanth and C Kumarappan gave the direction following a PIL filed by S Shanmugam of Pudukkottai seeking to fill up the posts of doctors, nurses and technicians in the above hospital. When the petition was heard on Thursday, the government counsel informed the court that the vacancies of doctors have been filled and steps are being taken to fill up vacancies of technicians in the hospital. The judges then granted four months time and disposed of the PIL.

According to the litigant, the number of outpatients in Karambakudi GH has doubled from 93,994 in 2015 to 1,93,013 in 2024. Similarly, the number of inpatients has also increased from 517 in 2015 to 3,758 in 2024. However, the number of doctors and nurses has not increased. Out of the three sanctioned posts of doctors, two posts are vacant. Due to the lack of technicians, the ultrasound facility established in 2016 could not be availed by the public, forcing them to go to private scan centres, he further alleged.