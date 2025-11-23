Relief for students as government arts college in Thuvakudi to get Rs 7.76-crore infrastructure upgrade

On the works, a senior PWD official told TNIE, "Tenders for both projects will be floated within a week. Once the bidder is finalised, construction will begin immediately. The Thuvakudi building is expected to be completed within 15 months, and the Lalgudi block within 13 months from the commencement of work."

A preliminary study has been completed and adequate space has been identified for future expansion in both colleges, the official added. Meanwhile, college authorities said the new buildings are crucial to accommodate increased student strength and the newly introduced programmes.

The Thuvakudi college currently has over 2,500 students, and recently added courses in psychology, public administration and political science to an earlier 13. In Lalgudi, more than 1,500 students are on the rolls, and the number of courses has risen from 12 to 16.